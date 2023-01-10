NATIONAL

Trump Executive Allen Weisselberg Gets 5-Month Jail Sentence

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to court, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. The longtime Donald Trump lieutenant who became a star prosecution witness and helped convict the former president's company of tax fraud is set to be sentenced for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes. A judge imposed the punishment Tuesday at a court hearing in New York City.

The longtime executive for Donald Trump’s family company has also paid $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest. Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes. He later testified against the company where he’s worked since the mid-1980s.

The Trump Organization was convicted last month of helping executives including Weisselberg dodge taxes.

Russia Intensifies Bakhmut Attack

Previous article

‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian Protests Demand Jail For Rioters

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL