Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has won the Republican primary in the Ohio governor’s race. Backed by President Trump, Ramaswamy will face Democrat Amy Acton in the general election in November.

Former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown will be fighting to regain his seat in Ohio after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday, and will face off against Republican Senator Jon Husted in November.

In Indiana, most of the Republican incumbents lost their seats to challengers in the primaries, after refusing to redraw congressional maps to give Republicans extra seats in November.