(Corpus Christi, TX) — President Donald Trump is reportedly coming to Texas a few days before next week’s primary elections. The trip hasn’t been officially announced, but anonymous sources say Trump will be in Corpus Christi on Friday. Some Texas GOP candidates are rescheduling campaign events in anticipation of the president’s visit. Trump has endorsed dozens of Republicans ahead of the March 3rd primaries, but so far hasn’t taken a side in the US Senate race, where incumbent John Cornyn faces two Republican challengers.