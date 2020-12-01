NATIONAL

Trump Files Lawsuit Challenging Wisconsin Election Results

By
0

(AP) – President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes.

Trump filed the suit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday. It came a day after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission certified Biden as the winner of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes. The state’s highest court also is considering whether to hear two other lawsuits filed by conservatives seeking to invalidate ballots.

