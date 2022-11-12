Trump Files Lawsuit To Avoid Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that “no president or former president has ever been compelled” to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past. Trump attorney David A. Warrington says Trump has engaged with the committee “in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers,” but says the committee “insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute.”