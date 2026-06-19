President Trump is traveling to Camp David for the weekend, as the scheduled US-Iran talks are off to a rocky start.

They were supposed to start today in Switzerland, but were postponed due to what the White House said was logistical issues. But several reports indicate they were scrapped after Israel and Hezbollah traded fire in Lebanon, with Iran reportedly seeking a guarantee that Israel would cease fighting the Iran-backed militant group. That ceasefire agreement has since been secured, but it’s unclear when the US-Iran talks will resume.

All of this comes after the U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding that will immediately open up the Strait of Hormuz, and provide a 60-day window for further issues to be worked out, including curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.