Trump Hits Harris On Helene Response At Wisconsin Rally

Former President Trump is criticizing Vice President Harris over the federal response to Hurricane Helene.

Speaking at a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin on Sunday, Trump said disaster relief efforts remain underfunded while the Biden-Harris administration sends money oversees. He told supporters the government’s relief effort after Helene has been the worst storm response ever. He described it as even worse than Hurricane Katrina.

It’s Trump’s fourth appearance in Wisconsin in the past nine days, as he makes a push to gain momentum in swing states less than a month before Election Day.