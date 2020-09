President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump is predicting great things ahead in the Middle East. Trump hosted a White House signing ceremony for the new normalization accords between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, U-A-E. He called it the dawn of a new era in the volatile region.

Trump also labeled it a great day for the world and for peace. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that the accords could lead to the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict “once and for all.”