NATIONAL

Trump Impeachment Leader Schiff Joins California Senate Race

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol final meeting on Capitol Hill, Dec. 19, 2022. Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, is entering the 2024 California U.S. Senate race. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, is entering the 2024 California U.S. Senate race.

Schiff made the announcement in a statement, saying “We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy.”

The safely Democratic seat is now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein — at 89 the oldest member of Congress — who has not said if she will seek another term. Schiff joins what is expected to be a crowded field that already includes Democratic Rep. Katie Porter.

US Economy Slowed But Still Grew At 2.9% Rate Last Quarter

Previous article

Russian Attacks On Ukraine Reported; At Least 11 Dead

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL