Trump Impeachment Trial Could Begin On Inauguration Day

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial could begin at 1 p.m. on Inauguration Day. That would be just as Democrat Joe Biden takes the oath of office, which is typically held a bit after 12 noon.

The trial timing is not yet set for the Senate, but it is linked to when the House delivers the article of impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet said when that will be. Whatever the schedule for Jan. 20, it will mark an extraordinary end to the defeated president’s tenure as his successor takes over the White House.

Trump was impeached Wednesday by the House over the violent siege of the Capitol and faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.”