(AP) – U.S. President Donald Trump is now in Japan for his first meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, an early diplomatic test for the first woman to lead Japan, who took office only last week, backed by a tenuous coalition.

Trade is the focus of Trump’s Asia trip. In Malaysia, he participated in a regional summit, seeking to realign the international economy with his “America First,” vision.

A trade deal between the U.S. and China is drawing closer, officials from the world’s two largest economies said Sunday as they reached an initial consensus for Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to aim to finalize during their high-stakes meeting.