Trump Indictment Ends Decades Of Perceived Invincibility

(AP) — When Donald Trump steps before a judge on Tuesday to be arraigned in a New York courtroom, it will not only mark the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges. It will also represent a reckoning for a man long nicknamed “Teflon Don,” who until now has managed to skirt serious legal jeopardy despite 40 years of legal scrutiny.

The spectacle that is sure to unfold will mark an unprecedented moment in American history. But on a personal level, the indictment pierces the cloak of invincibility that seemed to follow Trump through his decades in business and in politics, as he faced allegations of fraud, collusion and sexual misconduct.