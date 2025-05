File photo: President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question during an event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Trump’s peace and prosperity tour in the Middle East is making a stop in Qatar. Today the President announced new deals between Qatar and Boeing, and the Department of Defense.

Boeing will be selling billions of dollars worth of planes to the country and the DOD will be selling our top-tier drones. Trump made the announcement with the emir of Qatar. Trump also pledged his commitment for peace in the Middle East.