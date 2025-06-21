NATIONALTRENDING

Trump: Iran Strike A Success

jsalinasBy 175 views
0
File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump. (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP)

President Trump says the U.S. “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites.

In an address to the nation from the White House, Trump said the U.S. military strikes against three of Iran’s nuclear sites were “a spectacular military success.” He went on to say there are many Iranian targets left, and if Iran doesn’t want peace, the U.S. will strike those too.

The President was flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while he spoke. Trump said Hegseth will hold a press event tomorrow morning.

The Latest: Trump Claims US Military Struck 3 Sites In Iran, Joining Israeli Effort

Previous article

Nations React To US Strikes On Iran With Many Calling For Diplomacy

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL