Trump: Iran Strike A Success

President Trump says the U.S. “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites.

In an address to the nation from the White House, Trump said the U.S. military strikes against three of Iran’s nuclear sites were “a spectacular military success.” He went on to say there are many Iranian targets left, and if Iran doesn’t want peace, the U.S. will strike those too.

The President was flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while he spoke. Trump said Hegseth will hold a press event tomorrow morning.