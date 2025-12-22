A South Texas congressional candidate is getting a boost thanks to the endorsement of President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson. District 34 Republican candidate Eric Flores received those endorsements late last week. Several other Republicans in the race criticized the endorsements, noting that they may have come too early and that Flores currently doesn’t live in the district. Nine candidates are running for the Republican nomination, which will be decided during a primary in March. The winner is expected to take on Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez in November.