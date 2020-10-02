TRENDINGWORLD

Trump Joins Growing List Of Virus-Infected World Leaders

File photo: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference at Downing Street in London,(Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

(AP) – President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a small group of world leaders who have been infected. Trump is 74, putting him at higher risk of serious complications.

Among other leaders who have been infected is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent several days in intensive care. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro used his illness to extol the untested malaria drug he had been promoting as a treatment.

The Honduras president did similar with an experimental combination. Several leaders in the Americas and elsewhere also have tested positive.

