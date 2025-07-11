Trump In Texas To Survey Flood Damage

(Kerrville, TX) — President Trump says he has never seen anything like the damage done by the recent flooding in central Texas.

Trump got a close-up look at devastation in Kerrville today. During a roundtable discussion with local officials and first responders, Trump said he was in Kerrville to express the anguish of the entire nation. He added that he’s never seen “anything like it.”

The President and First Lady Melania Trump met with some of the family members affected by the tragedy. Over 120 people are dead and many remain missing.