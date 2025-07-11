NATIONALTRENDING

Trump In Texas To Survey Flood Damage

President Donald Trump, left, speaks as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens during a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials at Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas, during a tour to observe flood damage, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Kerrville, TX) — President Trump says he has never seen anything like the damage done by the recent flooding in central Texas.

Trump got a close-up look at devastation in Kerrville today. During a roundtable discussion with local officials and first responders, Trump said he was in Kerrville to express the anguish of the entire nation. He added that he’s never seen “anything like it.”

The President and First Lady Melania Trump met with some of the family members affected by the tragedy. Over 120 people are dead and many remain missing.

