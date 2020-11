Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump’s legal team is again pushing claims of voter fraud. They defended legal challenges to the presidential election results during a news conference Thursday. But when reporters asked them to back up the allegations, the lawyers lashed out, accusing journalists of failing to do their jobs.

The team said they’re compiling “direct evidence” of widespread fraud uncovered in the last couple of weeks.