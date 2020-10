President Donald Trump boards Marine One to return to the White House after receiving treatments for covid-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump is back at the White House. The President had been at Walter Reed Medical Center since Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. He walked out of the hospital’s front doors and boarded Marine One under his own power while wearing a mask.

Trump tweeted earlier Monday explaining how good he was feeling and telling followers to not let the virus “dominate your life.” The President’s physician warned he is not completely out of the woods yet.