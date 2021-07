Former President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to an unfinished section of border wall with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in Pharr, Texas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Former President Trump says he has made up his mind about a possible run for President in 2024.

Trump all but said he will run in an interview with Fox News last night, but he hasn’t made an official announcement on whether he’ll be a candidate in 2024. He told host Sean Hannity, “It’s not that I want to. The country needs it.”

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found 66-percent of Republican voters want Trump to run, while 30-percent of GOP voters are opposed.