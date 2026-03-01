President Trump says more U.S. deaths are likely as operations in Iran continue.

Trump posted a video Sunday on Truth Social saying that combat operations continue in full force, and will until “all of our objectives are achieved.” He said the nation mourns for the “true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation” saying that sadly, there will likely be more deaths before it ends.”

U.S. Central Command confirmed Sunday that three U.S. service members have been killed, and five others seriously injured as part of the operation.