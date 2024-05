File photo: Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court before closing arguments in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Andrew Kelly/Pool Photo via AP)

File photo: Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court before closing arguments in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Andrew Kelly/Pool Photo via AP)

Former President Trump is implying that he’ll be convicted in his hush money case. After the jury started its deliberations, Trump told reporters Mother Teresa couldn’t beat his charges. He once again called his trial a political scam. He added he believes it’s a weaponization of the justice system.

Trump also claimed the White House is behind his prosecution. Trump is charged with falsifying records before the 2016 election to hide payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.