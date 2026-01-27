President Trump says he has no plans to replace Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem. He was asked the question while departing the White House for Iowa, and just as his administration appears to be changing course with the ongoing ICE operations in Minneapolis.

The President said he expects an “honorable and honest” investigation into the ICE-involved shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Trump struck a positive tone with regards to Minneapolis, again saying he had positive calls with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Trump dispatched border czar Tom Homan to the Twin Cities, and removed top Border Patrol official Greg Bovino from his Minneapolis duties.