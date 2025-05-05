Trump: No Plans To Run In 2028

President Trump is quieting talk of a possible third term. He was asked about selling “2028” gear online in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” and said he’s not looking to run and just wants to have “four great years.”

Trump added there a lot of good Republicans that could be President in 2028. He mentioned VP JD Vance, but said he’s not endorsing anyone at this time.

Trump was also pressed on the nation’s economy. He insisted any short-term pain will far outweigh his long-term goals. He says the tariffs will bring manufacturing back to the U.S., and that means more jobs and a stronger U.S.