President Trump says there’s currently no reason to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota. Before leaving the White House for Florida on Friday, Trump was asked about using the act as protests continue in Minneapolis. Trump said there’s no reason to use it at this time, adding, that if he “needed it, it’s available” to him.

The Insurrection Act would give Trump the authority to deploy the military to suppress a rebellion on American soil. Protests in Minneapolis have continued, with one today at an ICE facility — it’s just one of several in the area since the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.