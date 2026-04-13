President Trump is defending his criticism of Pope Leo and says he won’t apologize to the Pontiff. The war of words between the two erupted over the weekend, with Leo criticizing Trump’s military actions in Iran, leading Trump to call Leo “weak on crime.” Leo said he has no fear of the Trump administration.

Trump told reporters on Monday he’s not apologizing, and addressed fallout he got for posting a meme that appeared to depict the President as Jesus. Trump insisted the image was supposed to be him as a doctor, healing people.