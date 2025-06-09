Trump Not Ruling Out Invoking Insurrection Act

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A protester gestures as tear gas is used near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

President Trump is not ruling out invoking the Insurrection Act in response to violent protests in Los Angeles.

The act allows presidents to call on reserve or active-duty military to respond to civil unrest in states. The authority is not reviewable by the courts, though the president must first request that the participants disperse. In this case, that would be the hundreds of people protesting federal immigration raids in L.A.

President Trump already deployed two-thousand California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to protect federal immigration agents.