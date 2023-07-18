Trump Notified He’s Target In Jan. 6 Investigation

Former President Trump says he received a letter telling him he’s a target in special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal investigation into the 2021 Capitol riot.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he received the letter Sunday night and was offered a chance to appear before the grand jury, which is set to meet at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. later this week.

The target letter suggests Trump may soon face an indictment in the Justice Department’s investigation focusing on his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Smith has already criminally charged Trump with crimes related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.