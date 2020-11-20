Trump Objects To Counting Thousands Of Wisconsin Ballots

An election official brings ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis. The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin's two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

An election official brings ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis. The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin's two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP) – The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties has begun with President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots.

Trump’s three objections attempting to discard the ballots were denied by the three-member Dane County Board of Canvassers, twice on bipartisan votes. Trump was expected to make the same objections in Milwaukee County ahead of a court challenge once the recount concludes.

Joe Biden won Wisconsin by 20,600 votes and carried Dane and Milwaukee counties by a 2-to-1 margin. There’s no precedent for a recount overturning a deficit as large as Trump’s in Wisconsin, so his strategy is widely seen as seeking to build a case to take to court.