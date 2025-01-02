Trump Oil Policy

One of President-elect Trump’s campaign slogans was to “Drill, baby. Drill.” That will likely have a huge impact on the Texas economy. Glenn Hamer, who heads the Texas Association of Business, says the state’s population is booming and we’ll need all the power we can get.

In addition to oil, he is confident the Trump Administration will also support research into wind, solar and next-generation nuclear energy. Put together, he says that will help keep gas prices low for drivers because the world will rely less on foreign oil.