Trump Omits Dinner With White Nationalist In Speech To Jews

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump has told a conference of orthodox Jews that he is their "best ally" without addressing his widely criticized meal with a white nationalist and a rapper who has spewed antisemitic conspiracies. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump has told a conference of Orthodox Jews that he is their “best ally” without addressing his widely criticized meal with a white nationalist and a rapper who has spewed antisemitic conspiracies.

Trump spoke Friday to a conference of Orthodox Jews at his Miami club. Trump faced pointed criticism from within his own party late last month for meeting with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

On Friday, Trump ignored the controversy. He alleged the Democrat-led Congress “is almost anti-Israel” and includes elected officials “that hate Israel with a passion.” The audience interrupted his remarks with multiple standing ovations.