Trump, Other 2024 GOP Hopefuls Hold Campaign Events In Texas

Several GOP hopefuls in the 2024 presidential race are working Texas for its bumper crop of red-state votes. President Donald Trump’s campaign got off to a slow start, but his polling numbers in Texas are on the rebound.

Trump has doubled his lead in the polls over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis since last month. DeSantis put in an appearance in Austin over the weekend.

In addition, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has already held several fundraisers in Texas and spent a day visiting the troubled border region.