Trump, Pence Rivalry Intensifies As They Consider 2024 Runs

(AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in their fraught relationship. They could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run.