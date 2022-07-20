NATIONAL

Trump, Pence Rivalry Intensifies As They Consider 2024 Runs

Zack CantuBy 10 views
0
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich., with then-Vice President Mike Pence (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in their fraught relationship. They could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run.

 

Biden To Announce Climate Actions At Ex-Coal Plant In Mass.

Previous article

Ukraine Graft Concerns Resurface As Russia War Goes On

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL