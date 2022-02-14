WORLD

Trump, Pence Speak At Global Forum Held In South Korea

FILE - Then U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019. Former President Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, insisting that the country's spree of missile tests in recent weeks wouldn’t have happened if he was still in office. Trump spoke in a recorded video message that was screened on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at a church forum. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea. Trump was speaking Sunday in a video message screened at a Seoul forum jointly sponsored by the Cambodian government and a group linked with the Unification Church. The former leader alleged that the North’s spree of missile tests in recent weeks wouldn’t have happened if he was still in office. The South Korea-based Unification Church is a religious group known for its mass weddings and global business and media interests. Trump’s former vice-president, Mike Pence, was among those who attended the event and spoke in person. According to event organizers, Pence said deepening relations between China and Russia are posing increasing threats to their democratic neighbors.

 

