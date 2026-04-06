President Trump says the rescue of two American airmen in Iran was historic. Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that after their F-15E fighter jet was downed in Iran, he immediately ordered the U.S. military to do everything possible to bring them home.

Trump said the riskier mission took place Saturday, when the second crew member was retrieved. He said 155 U.S.military aircraft were involved in the daring mission, including B-1 bombers and reaper drones that attacked encroaching Iranian ground troops. Trump praised Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan “Raising” Caine for his leadership in the missions.