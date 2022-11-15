Trump Prepares To Launch Third Campaign For The White House

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay. Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates in last week’s midterm elections.