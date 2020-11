White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, center, speaks, accompanied by Matthew Morgan, Trump campaign general counsel, left, and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The White House is vowing the presidential election is far from over. President Trump’s press secretary defended GOP legal challenges today at the Republican National Committee in DC. She said Democrats are acting as if they have something to hide.

Trump has yet to concede after the election was called Saturday. President-elect Joe Biden is already moving forward with the transition.