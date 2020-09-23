Trump Pressed About Charges In Breonna Taylor Case

President Trump is being pressed about charges in the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville. He told reporters that he hasn’t reviewed the decision but again claimed that he has done more for the black community than any President except Abraham Lincoln. He added, “I love the black community.”

A former Louisville police officer is being charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing into the apartment behind Breonna Taylor’s home. No charges were brought against any of the three officers who fired shots that killed the 26-year-old Taylor.