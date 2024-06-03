Trump: Prison Time Would Be “Breaking Point” For Americans

Former President Trump says he thinks there will be a “breaking point” for his supporters if he’s sentenced to prison time in his hush-money case. In an interview with “Fox and Friends Weekend,” Trump said he doesn’t know if “the public would stand for it” if he were put behind bars.

The former president’s comments come just days after a Manhattan jury convicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business documents. Trump railed against the case, calling the proceedings rigged and vowing to appeal the decision.