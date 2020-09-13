Trump Pushes Into Nevada, Questions Integrity Of Election

(AP) — President Donald Trump is looking to expand his possible paths to electoral victory, And he barreled into Nevada as part of a Western campaign swing, while unleashing a torrent of unsubstantiated claims that Democrats are trying to steal the election. Trump defied local authorities by holding a rally Saturday night in tiny Minden, Nevada, after his initial plan to hold one in Reno was stopped out of concern it would have violated coronavirus health guidelines. Unleashing more than an hour of grievances and attacks, Trump claimed the state’s Democratic governor tried to block him and repeated his false claim that mail-in ballots will taint the election result.