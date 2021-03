Former President Trump is recommending that Americans get vaccinated for COVID-19. Trump got the vaccine before leaving office, and acknowledged on Fox News Tuesday that a lot of his supporters don’t want to get the shot.

Trump said, “I would recommend it,” and called it “a great vaccine” and “a safe vaccine.” He also took credit for the quick creation of the vaccine, and said if he didn’t push the FDA to approve it, the vaccine would’ve taken years.