NATIONAL

Trump Reluctantly Signs COVID Aid, Sparks Fresh Fight In GOP

By 70 views
0
President Donald Trump rides in a motorcade vehicle as he departs Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — Dropping his objections, President Donald Trump has signed a $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 and annual federal spending package into law. But Congress returns Monday to confront the White House on remaining priorities in a rare end-of-session. The House is to vote on the president’s demands for larger $2,000 pandemic relief checks. That initiative is expected to die in the Republican-controlled Senate. But Trump’s push for bigger checks served up a political opportunity for Democrats to force Republicans who oppose more spending into a tough spot. Trump reluctantly signed the massive package Sunday in Florida, during a holiday break marked by trips to the golf course.

After Naming Bombing Suspect, Focus Turns To Motive

Previous article

US Stocks Higher After Trump Signs $900B Aid Package

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL