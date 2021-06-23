Trump Reportedly Coming To Edinburg

Former President Donald Trump will be in Edinburg when he comes to the Rio Grande Valley next week.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Office recently confirmed that Trump would accompany the governor on a trip to the Rio Grande Valley, and sources tell the McAllen Monitor the two will appear together in Edinburg next Wednesday.

The Monitor quotes DPS Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez as saying Abbott and Trump will arrive at South Texas International Airport. And according to BorderReport.com, the two will participate in a town hall to discuss issues related to the Texas-Mexico border hosted by Sean Hannity of Fox News.