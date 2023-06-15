Trump Reportedly Rejected Efforts To Cut Deal In Classified Docs Case

Former President Trump reportedly rejected a possible settlement with the DOJ to avoid an indictment in his classified documents investigation.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that one of Trump’s attorneys wanted to quietly negotiate a deal in the case, as he felt Attorney General Merrick Garland might consider taking an “exit ramp” to avoid the prosecution of a former president. Trump was not interested after hearing more advice from other attorneys, who suggested fighting prosecution instead.

Trump has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and evading government attempts to retrieve them. Trump and his allies claim the indictment is politically motivated.