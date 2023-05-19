Trump: Republicans Should Not Fold On Debt Limit

Former President Trump is urging Republicans to dig their heels in on debt limit discussions as negotiations pause over disagreements. He wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that “Republicans should not make a deal on the debt ceiling unless they get everything they want.”

Republican Congressman Garret Graves, Speaker McCarthy’s lead negotiator, came out of a meeting with the Biden administration today saying no progress had been made and blamed Democrats. The U.S. could potentially default as early as June 1st if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling.