Trump Responds To Constitution Backlash

Former President Trump is insisting he doesn’t want to “terminate” the Constitution. Trump responded to backlash after he said over the weekend the Constitution’s rules and laws should be suspended over the 2020 election.

In posts on Truth Social, Trump said he meant that “steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG,” referring to his claims of widespread fraud during the election. He said if an election is fraudulent, it should go to the rightful winner or be redone.

Trump’s comments came after the release of internal Twitter communications showing company officials choose to limit the reach of a New York Post article about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.