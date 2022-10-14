Trump Responds To Jan 6 Committee Subpoena

FILE - A video of President Donald Trump speaking on Jan. 6 is played as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Former President Trump is once again claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen. He did so in a letter to the chairman of the House January 6th committee, one day after that panel voted to subpoena him.

In the letter, Trump said the committee hasn’t gone after those who committed the fraud in 2020. Instead, Trump wants answers for what he called the “Crime of the Century.” During yesterday’s hearing, the Democrat-controlled panel concluded Trump was the driving force behind the Capitol riot.

Trump can refuse to comply with a subpoena or invoke his Fifth Amendment right to refuse to answer questions by committee members if he chooses. Congress can hold Trump in contempt if he refuses to comply.