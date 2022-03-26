Trump Returns To Georgia Confronting Test Of His Grip On GOP

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump wants to use November's midterm elections to solidify his continued dominance of the national Republican Party. Few places are more central to that effort than Georgia. Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn't advance lies that the state's free and fair presidential election was stolen, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to run against him in the May 24 primary. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump wants to use November's midterm elections to solidify his continued dominance of the national Republican Party. Few places are more central to that effort than Georgia. Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn't advance lies that the state's free and fair presidential election was stolen, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to run against him in the May 24 primary. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

(AP) — Donald Trump wants to use November’s midterm elections to solidify his continued dominance of the national Republican Party. Few places are more central to that effort than Georgia. Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t advance lies that the state’s free and fair presidential election was stolen, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to run against him in the May 24 primary. He also endorsed former football great Herschel Walker for the Senate and is backing candidates across the state’s ballot. But as Trump holds a Georgia rally Saturday night, Perdue and some of his other choices in key races across the country have struggled.