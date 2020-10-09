Trump Rips Pelosi Over 25th Amendment Talk

President Trump is blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for proposing new legislation under the 25th Amendment. He tweeted that Pelosi is crazy and said she is already thinking about replacing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with his running mate Kamala Harris if the Democrats win next month’s election.

The 25th Amendment is a vehicle for temporarily removing a president if he-or-she is deemed to be unable to perform the duties of the office. The vice president would then take over. Pelosi is pushing legislation to review a president’s health and fitness for office under the 25th Amendment.