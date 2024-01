Former President Trump is said to be giving New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik serious consideration as a running mate.

The Upstate New York Congresswoman is said to have impressed Trump with her loyalty and more recently with her grilling of three Ivy League presidents about antisemitism on campus.

Two of the three university presidents have since resigned. He’s been quoted as calling the 39-year-old chair of the House Republican Conference “a killer.”